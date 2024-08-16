Drew McIntyre Reacts To Tom Brady Making Hulk Hogan Entrance

Drew McIntyre is seemingly not a fan of NFL legend Tom Brady, who recently walked out to the music of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Ahead of the inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC convention, Tom Brady made an appearance at the venue when WWE was setting up for the event. Brady had a fun time as a video clip on social media depicts he’s walking out to Hulk Hogan’s entrance song, ‘Real American’. However, ‘The Scottish Warrior’ wasn’t impressed. Check out his response below:

Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and he is also an ardent WWE fan. He certainly proved it when he walked out to the music of ‘The Hulkster.’ Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is coming off a victory over CM Punk at SummerSlam. However, ‘The Second City Savior’ is not done with his rival and he recently belted McIntyre.

The inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC convention, the first-ever ‘immersive sports festival’ brings together the biggest stars from WWE and the some of top pro sports leagues across the world, including the NFL, MLB, UFC, NHL and more. WWE is also one of Fanatics’ strongest brand partners.

It has been announced that WWE Superstars and Legends will participate in Photo Opportunity sessions, Autograph Sessions, stage shows, and live podcasts. The event will take place from August 16 to August 18 at the Javitz Center in New York City.