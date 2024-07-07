Drew McIntyre Storyline-Suspended From WWE After Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre has been ‘indefinitely suspended’ from WWE competition due to his highly unprofessional conduct at Saturday’s Money in the Bank premium live event.

The night started strong for McIntyre as the Scottish Warrior captured the Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase. Drew had previously vowed to cash in on the night and true to his word, entered the World Heavyweight Championship match later in the show. CM Punk would once again prove to be a thorn in McIntyre’s side and would for the third time this year, cost the Scottish Warrior the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre Suspended

On the post-show, McIntyre let loose with a verbal tirade which saw him warn Punk that he knows where his family lives. Several officials tried to hold McIntyre back including Raw General Manager Adam Pearce who received an elbow from the former World Champion for his troubles.

The Fallout

Pearce released a breaking news video on Sunday to address the fallout from McIntyre’s conduct, which he called the ‘elephant in the room.’ He announced McIntyre has been indefinitely suspended. He’s also levied financial penalties on Punk and McIntyre (amounts undisclosed).

GM Pearce will address the matter in further detail this coming Monday when WWE Raw takes place from Ottawa, the capital city of Canada.

With McIntyre banished from programming, questions have been raised as to what’s next in his war with CM Punk. The Best in the World has not been advertised for the upcoming episode of Raw. Some have predicted that Punk Vs. McIntyre will at long last take place at SummerSlam 2024 but with McIntyre suspended, that remains to be seen mere weeks ahead of the show.