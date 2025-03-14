‘I’m Pissed’: Drew McIntyre Unhappy With His WrestleMania Trajectory

Drew McIntyre is determined to get a WrestleMania moment for himself.

The Scottish Warrior has not been announced for a match at the Show of Shows this year so far. He’s been feuding with Damian Priest which is expected to lead to a Mania match. Due to his incredible work in the past year however, many believe that he deserves to be part of a more prominent program heading into the biggest PPV of the year.

Tiktoker Adam Glyn recently caught up with Drew McIntyre for a quick interview. When asked about his WrestleMania plans, the former World Champion noted that he is pissed at not being involved in the world title picture after his highly praised feud with CM Punk. McIntyre however, promised that he will find a story which people can get invested in:

“It sucks. Because I’m not in a world title match at WrestleMania. I know in 2024 I had people talking about myself and CM Punk more than anybody. I did 90% of that work. Good for Punk for being Punk. Drew McIntyre did the fucking heavy lifting there. So I’m pissed off to be frank I’m not in a world title match. But I’m gonna make something happen. And between now and WrestleMania, I’ll make sure there’s a big match. I’ll make sure there’s a story people are invested in and I’ll make sure the match is fucking awesome because I’m Drew McIntyre.”

Just Be Yourself: Drew McIntyre

The wrestling veteran was also asked about John Cena’s heel turn and if he has any advice for the Cenation Leader as a fellow bad guy. Drew first corrected the statement saying that he’s very justified in his action before claiming that Cena should just be himself: