Fan Hit By Vehicle After WrestleMania 41 Title Match

A person was struck down by a vehicle at WrestleMania 41, in a separate incident to what transpired with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin during the show’s second night. This incident instead occurred following Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Championship victory. As the new champion was carted away, presumably to a media appearance, the cart hit a fan, causing them to fall.

Footage of this video has divided fans online with some blaming the driver. However, many fans are arguing that the person should have been aware not to get too close to the vehicle which made its presence clear with the use of the horn. Some have even claimed that the person struck did so deliberately to try and sue WWE.

This incident wasn’t the only vehicular issue at WrestleMania 41: Sunday. During the show, Stone Cold crashed his ATV into the barricade during his appearance. Though he didn’t hit anyone in the crowd, a fan fell backwards and Austin and WWE President Nick Khan checked on the fan. This was an incident that WWE didn’t plan on happenin, and should serve as a reminder about the safety of fans at WWE events.