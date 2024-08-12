Glenn Jacobs On If He Has Thought About Running For President

Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs has no desire to run for the office of president.

The Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee recently appeared on Maintaining with Tyrus for an interview with fellow WWE alumni to talk about the current political landscape of the country.

- Advertisement -

During the interview, he was asked if the thought of running for president has ever crossed his mind, and Jacobs claimed that it hasn’t:

“No, it’s not. I have no desire to go to Washington DC. I think that there’s a lot of things that can be done at the local and state level, especially at the state level.”

So Many Things Going Up There: Glenn Jacobs

The former World Champion claimed that they can make things better in the country by making good policies at the state level. He went on to explain another reason why he doesn’t want to dive too deep into the politics of Washington:

“Washington, man, it’s just, there’s just so many things going on up there, and it really is a swamp. Good people go in, and they get frustrated because they can’t change, or in some cases, they just throw up their hands and leave, or sometimes they unfortunately become part of the machine because that’s the only way to survive. So I really think that a lot of changes can be made, especially at the state level, which would be productive for where you live. Ultimately then that would be productive for the entire country.”

Kane is not the only wrestling star who has been asked this question in recent time. The Rock has been honest about considering the idea in the past and he has kept the door open for a future in politics.

- Advertisement -

The current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was also inquired about it recently and he revealed that both the democratic and republican parties have made offers to him.