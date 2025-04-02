Grabby WWE Fan Gives Her Side, Claims Fans Tried to Cancel Her

At the March 24, edition of WWE Raw in Glasgow, things turned sour after the show went off the air. One fan in attendance repeatedly grabbed at CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, making for an uncomfortable situation. After Punk made clear that this wasn’t appropriate, the fan grabbed him again. Punk allegedly warned the fan that if she tried to cross the line again “I’m going to punch you in the face.”

Footage of the incident was recorded by a photographer named Kirsten and footage of the incident quickly went viral. The fan in question has been identified as Morgan Holly Moore, an Only Fans model and content creator. On her Instagram, Moore was unfazed by the backlash to her actions inside Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena.

Walking back after WWE fans tried cancelling me ??

Morgan also took to X to explain her side of things and was far less smug about what transpired. Moore claimed that she was unaware of a ‘no-touching policy.’ She also mocked the hygenie of other fans, saying it “makes sense” that WWE talent wouldn’t want to touch fans.

I didn’t know there was a rule that you can’t put your arms around a wrestler but given a lot wrestling fans hygiene is questionable this makes sense. I apologised at the time for being too aggressive trying to do that for a pic when they came back and took photos on my phone. pic.twitter.com/vMa51da27w — Morgan Moore (@Morganholmoore) April 1, 2025

Moore’s actions at the show have sparked a conversation among fans about fans who go too far when it comes to coming close with talent. While Superstars often get up-close with fans, typicallt for photos of other post-match moments, Moore clearly crossed a line with Punk and the American Nightmare.