Indi Hartwell Reveals Kind Words From Ex-WWE Champion After Release

Indi Hartwell was cut from WWE in November 2024, ending her tenure with the company that had begun five years earlier. During a recent vlog from the former WWE NXT Women’s and Women’s Tag Team Champion, Hartwell shared some kind words from AJ Styles after news of her exit.

Hartwell’s exit from WWE was notable as she joined the select handful of wrestlers to still be featured on TV after being released. Due to that weelk’s SmackDown being taped in advance, she appeared on the blue brand after news of her release. Hartwell’s final match for WWE saw herself and Candice LeRae come up short against Bayley and Naomi.

With Styles’ kind words in her ears, Hartwell has hit the ground running in this post-WWE chapter of her career. In her first match post-WWE, Hartwell won the Renegades of Wrestling Women’s Title in her native Australia. Hartwell’s first match in the U.S. since her WWE exit came at House of Glory’s latest event against Mercedes Mone. Though Hartwell came up short against the AEW TBS Champion, having a match with one of the top women in wrestling bodes well for her future.

As for AJ Styles, he has been beefing with Logan Paul and a WrestleMania match has been rumored for the two. As Styles prepares to wind down in the ring, the Phenomenal One is already eager to support others in wrestling, especially after being cut from WWE.