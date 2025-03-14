Jade Cargill Says She Saw Naomi At Parking Lot Attack

On the March 14, edition of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill discussed the attack on her by Naomi in November 2024. When asked how she knew Naomi was the attacker, Cargill recalled seeing Naomi running away after she was pushed onto a car.

“She didn’t just attack me physically, she attacked my integrity, loyalty, and heart.”

Naomi has claimed that she attacked Jade for herself and Bianca Belair, stating that Jade was using them to push herself to the top. Jade rejected the reasoning Naomi came up with to justify the attack.

“Thinking I need to use anyone to get to where I’m going [is ridiculous.] As if I need a handout.”

Cargill added that it’s now time for her to take matters into her own hands after seeing Belair team with Naomi. The segment was interrupted by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. A war of words culminated with a match between Liv and Jade being set for next week.

Jade Cargill reveals how she knew that it was Naomi who attacked her. #SmackDown



pic.twitter.com/FCPyeHlXST — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) March 14, 2025

While Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania direction is clear, a match has yet to be confirmed for Cargill. Currently, signs point to Cargill and Naomi battling in Las Vegas, if WWE can hold off having the match before then. Whatever is planned, Jade is ready to take revenge on those who have wronged her now that she’s going solo as part of WWE’s roster.