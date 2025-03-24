WWE Fans Figured Out Jey Uso’s Mystery Partner

On WWE Raw in Brussels, Jey Uso acknowledged his recent struggles and aimed to refocus in a match against Austin Theory. Before the bout, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther confronted Uso, but officials intervened to prevent a physical altercation.

When the match began, Uso made quick work of Theory, securing victory in under 30 seconds. He then took out both Theory and Grayson Waller with a high-risk dive—nearly botching the move when his feet caught the rope. Despite the slip, Uso regained control and was prepared when Gunther attempted another attack. He got the upper hand, tossing Gunther out of the ring and holding up the World Heavyweight Championship in a statement-making moment.

During the commercial break, a frustrated Waller and Theory challenged Uso to a tag team match on next week’s Raw—if he can find a partner. Now, fans believe they’ve already figured out who that mystery teammate will be.

Will Jey Uso Team Up With a Surprise Scottish Star?

The March 24 episode of Raw is set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, and speculation is growing that a Scottish wrestling star could be Uso’s partner.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, who made a surprise appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble, will be in Glasgow that same night for Mark Henry’s DJ set. Hendry will be live in concert for a special wrestling-themed event, Sweet Chin Disco. Quite a coincidence!.

Fans have connected the dots and suspect Hendry could make his Raw debut alongside Uso. While WWE is likely keeping any potential surprises under wraps until the show airs, Hendry is also not doing a great job keeping the secret a secret.

Now, if we could only figure out who is behind Monday Night Raw’s mysterious new masked luchador: