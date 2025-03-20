Joe Hendry WWE Role Confirmed For WrestleMania Week

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has appeared several times for WWE over the past 12 months and his next appearance has now been confirmed. On Instagram, Hendry shared that he will be appearing at the WWE World At WrestleMania fan event. Fans will have the chance to get photos and autographs with Hendry who’ll be appearing alongside legends and current-day WWE Superstars.

WWE World At WrestleMania will take place from Thursday, April 17 through Monday, April 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall in Las Vegas. Talent already confirmed include Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton, and LA Knight. WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson have also been announced.

News of Hendry’s appearance at the WWE World At WrestleMania comes at an interesting time for the TNA World Champion. Fans believe Hendry will be on the March 24, WWE Raw, where he will seemingly be the mystery partner of Jey Uso. The show will take place in Hendry’s native Scotland, and Joe will be in Glasgow that same day as part of a pre-announced concert after Raw.

Hendry’s role this April highlights the ongoing multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling. With the Scottish star set to make a splash at a WWE event yet again, there’ll be plenty of fans ready to believe in Joe Hendry at the WWE World At WrestleMania convention.