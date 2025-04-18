John Cena’s Elimination Chamber Ring Gear On Sale For Insane Price

WWE is not missing any chance to make money with John Cena’s heel turn.

The Cenation Leader made a world record for the longest run as a baby face before turning heel at Elimination Chamber. The moment when he turned on Cody Rhodes went viral beyond imagination and broke the mainstream barrier more than any other wrestling moment in modern history.

The company is looking to capitalize on this as much as they can when the memory of the historic moment is still fresh in everyone’s mind by putting a major price on it.

Photos and videos have surfaced online showing the gear John Cena wore at Elimination Chamber being available for sale at WWE Superstore in Las Vegas. Though it’s out of reach for most fans, as they have set the price for the artifact at a whopping $74,999:

There is a healthy market for WWE-related items. The company itself has sold some limited-edition commemorative belts for hundreds of dollars in recent years. Last year, it was revealed that Vanilla Ice acquired Eddie Guerrero’s famous Low Rider for the price of $15,000.

The pricing for the Cena gear, however, beats all the memorabilia deals offered in the past by the company and resets the bar for expensive wrestling souvenirs.

John Cena will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41. You can check out the full match card for the show here.