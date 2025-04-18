Triple H Addresses ‘Slightly Weird’ Build To WrestleMania 41

Triple H has addressed the complaints about the build to this year’s WrestleMania.

Things have been different on the Road to WrestleMania this year. WWE had the big story of Bloodline’s dominance and Cody Rhodes chasing the title his dad never won the last two years, which made the Show of Shows feel extra special. The lack of an overarching story coupled with Mania being in the third week of April instead of first week as usual has made fans feel like something is off with the PLE.

The WWE Chief Content Officer talked about this notion during his interview with Peter Rosenberg. Triple H put the blame on having two extra weeks between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania:

“This WrestleMania build is slightly weird because there’s an additional two weeks from Rumble to Mania that normally isn’t there. And you had all these other shows – January 6, Netflix premiere. All the weeks of Netflix that were after that. Saturday Night’s Main Event. You add in all these other things. So you sort of had to systematically roll things out in little bits and pieces.”

We’ll See If It Works: Triple H

Fans believe both the main event stories, including the triple threat of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, as well as the WWE title feud between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, have failed to reach their full potential before the PPV. Having some of the weekly shows air in unusual time slots due to the European tour also seems to have affected the rhythm of things.

Triple H mentioned how generally stories get more intense every week in the build to WrestleMania. This time around, however, they have had to break things up because of having more shows to fill:

“So it’s a different build. Usually you’re just, ‘Here we go with that, boom’, put your foot on the gas and here we are, and usually two weeks out from WrestleMania you’re like, ‘Well fuck, I feel like we’re already there’ and now you’re trying to figure out how to do shit that’s not redundant. Add two more weeks to that now. So we had to be judicious with how we do things. So with some of this there are places where you can be like, ‘Huh, seems like this took off and then it levelled out, and then it’s gonna take off again.’ So strategic storytelling that in the moment of time, you don’t really see or get. We’ll see if it works.”

Another thing that has affected the card is the unfortunate injury of Kevin Owens. Though Randy Orton who was originally supposed to face Owens at the show is still teasing being part of the PPV. You can check out what he said here.