Cope Says Fans Will Struggle with John Cena’s Retirement

John Cena’s retirement tour is set to begin in just a few days, with several dates already confirmed and culminating in December 2025. The WWE icon will begin his farewell during WWE Raw’s debut on Netflix, with fans excited to see what the 16-time World Champion has in store.

Few opponents are as closely associated with Cena as Cope (formerly Adam Copeland/Edge), who shared countless battles with him during their storied WWE careers. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Cope shared his reflections on Cena’s retirement.

“He’s an intelligent man, so, I’m sure he has already come to terms, and I think he’s been coming to terms with it for a long time.”

While Cena may have accepted his retirement, Cope believes it will be far more difficult for fans to do the same.

“I think it’ll be harder for the fan base to come to terms, which usually ends up being the case.”

Several wrestlers have already expressed their desire to be part of Cena’s farewell tour. CM Punk has voiced interest in teaming up with Cena one last time, while The Miz hopes to secure a rematch after headlining WrestleMania 27. Bron Breakker is ready to defend his Intercontinental championship against the WWE legend, targeting one of the few accolades Cena has yet to achieve—the Grand Slam.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on John Cena’s farewell from in-ring action, as WWE is bound to give one of its biggest stars a proper sendoff.