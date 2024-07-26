John Cena Stands By The Idea of London Hosting WrestleMania

WWE legend John Cena has yet again endorsed the idea of WrestleMania taking place in London.

WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan recently met London Mayor Sadiq Khan at London’s City Hall. This has increased the chances of WrestleMania possibly taking place in the UK in the future. Sadiq Khan, who won re-election earlier this year, confirmed the meeting. He shared his excitement that WrestleMania could be headed to London.

- Advertisement -

Now John Cena took to his X account and weighed-in on the matter. He has backed the idea of WrestleMania coming to London and believes the city deserves to host ‘The Shows of Shows.’ The 16-time World Champion is retiring in 2025 and he said won’t be able to compete when WrestleMania goes London. However, he assured that he will attend the show as a fan. He wrote:

The city of London, and all of the UK has supported WWE thru thick and thin. I try to minimize using the word “deserve” so I will use more appropriate terms. I’ve said it before and stand by it. In my mind London has EARNED a chance to host WrestleMania. I won’t get to compete when it happens but I will BE THERE as a fan for sure!

The city of London, and all of the UK has supported WWE thru thick and thin. I try to minimize using the word “deserve” so I will use more appropriate terms.



I’ve said it before and stand by it. In my mind London has EARNED a chance to host WrestleMania. I won’t get to compete… https://t.co/JpcWNhSByH — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 26, 2024

After waiting for several years, the UK crowd could be getting what they want. They have been vocal about hosting WrestleMania for years and the interest peaked especially after WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The London crowd were surprised when John Cena made an appearance and floated the idea of WrestleMania coming to London.

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has also endorsed WrestleMania in the UK. Mayor Khan previously said that the city is ready to host ‘The Show of Shows. This led to Triple H wanting to meet Khan. Hunter later said that everything was on the table for future host cities of WrestleMania.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, John Cena announced his farewell tour before hanging up his boots. He didn’t mention when and where he would compete in his final match. However, he made it clear that next year will be his last time competing in the WWE PLEs.