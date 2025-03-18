John Cena’s $25K WrestleMania Luncheon Coming to Las Vegas

WWE WrestleMania 41 just got even bigger with a special celebration of John Cena coming to Las Vegas. Ahead of his potential 17th WWE World Championship win, Cena will meet with fans despite his scathing words given on the March 17, episode of WWE Raw.

As part of the WrestleMania festivities, On Location is hosting an exclusive luncheon with Cena on Saturday, April 19, just hours before Night One of WrestleMania 41. The catch? Only 20 fans will be able to attend, and the price tag for this experience is $25,000 per person. That’s pre-tax, of course.

For such a steep price, fans will experience a private dining event held at a luxury restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. Attendees will enjoy a meal alongside Cena, hear heartfelt speeches, and witness Cena receive a Lifetime Achievement in recognition for his contributions to the industry.

Cena’s luncheon is hardly the only high-price experience for fans with deep pockets traveling to Las Vegas. A meet-and-greet VIP experience with Hulk Hogan is also available though the price of meeting the Hulkster has been slashed. Though there’s no official word on why the price has been cut, many fans believe Hogan’s controversies have left the star not the attractive prospect he once was.

In the ring, John Cena plans on defeating Cody Rhodes to claim his record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship. Whatever comes for Big Match John, the WWE icon will give some fans a true once-in-a-lifetime experience on his retirement tour.