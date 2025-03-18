R-Truth Isn’t Sure Why Fans Are Turning On John Cena

On the March 17, WWE Raw, John Cena confirmed his heel turn with a scathing promo aimed at the fans. To chants of “You sold out” and “F*** you Cena,” the WWE icon spent over 25 minutes berating fans, calling them “awful” and accusing them of “only taking and taking.”

While the WWE Universe is still trying to process Cena’s transformation, one person who’s clearly struggling with it is R-Truth. Shortly after the show, Truth took to X and once again failed to connect all the dots.

Something’s wrong… Why is everyone turning on my childhood hero @JohnCena — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) March 17, 2025

Truth has often heralded John as his ‘childhood hero,’ making Cena’s heel turn especially bad for the former WWE 24/7 Champion. Truth and Cena have yet to come face-to-face since this heel turn though fans anticipate (and dread) a potential meet-up.

John Cena will be part of the March 24, edition of WWE Raw in Glasgow, Scotland, as will his WrestleMania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes. While the pair did not come to blows in Belgium, it may be a matter of time before fists fly ahead of the Undisputed WWE Championship match in Las Vegas.