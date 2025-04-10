‘I Was Not Sure’: Kevin Owens Reveals Triple H Idea He Didn’t Buy At First

Kevin Owens has opened up about the creative approach of Triple H compared to Vince McMahon.

All the superstars who have given opinion on the matter agree that the creative process is much better under Triple H compared to Vince McMahon. Not only the characters and storylines are much more consistent but the creative team under The Game is also willing to try out new things that help make the presentation of the shows better.

A unique example of it was when Kevin Owens’ heel turn was done off-screen. Owens attacked his former best friend Cody Rhodes after the Bad Blood PPV, and the company relied completely on fans to capture and make the moment viral. Speaking about this unique approach during his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kevin revealed that he wasn’t sold on the idea at first:

“It wasn’t me. That was Triple H. That was his idea. He felt confident in doing it that way. I was not sure. I’m like I don’t know, is there even going to be enough people there? It turns out he was completely right, there was and yeah, it’s just a different way of telling the stories and he’s got a different mentality than Vince had. It’s really interesting, and people really responded to it.”

Makes The Show Way More Interesting: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens noted how they did something similar when he turned on Randy Orton, and the attack was recorded with security cameras. Per the wrestling veteran this new approach is helping keep things fresh and interesting for the fans:

“He wants to tell stories differently, and he’s willing to try stuff out and see what sticks and I think that makes the show way more interesting. It doesn’t mean it’s always gonna work, there might be sometimes it doesn’t land, but we’re trying different things and new things, and I think that’s so important in wrestling.”

The former World Champion later explained that even with good matches and promos, things can get monotonous if you keep doing the same things. He cited the era of 2008-09 as an example noting how he started paying a lot less attention to WWE at the time because they told the same stories over and over again.