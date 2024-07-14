Liv & Dominik Align, Tiffany Stratton Attempts MITB Cash-In At Live Event

Plenty went down at WWE’s live event in Mexico City including the continuation of the ‘romance’ between Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio.

At the July 13, event, Morgan defended her title against Shayna Baszler. After the match, Morgan introduced Dominik for his match against his father Rey. Contrary to what we’ve seen on TV, Dominik didn’t seem as opposed to Liv’s proximity at this event.

Dirán lo que quieran de Dominik Mysterio, pero es el que más hace enojar al público mexicano

The latest battle of the Mysterios ended in a DQ when Carlito interfered to aid Dominik but Dragon Lee arrived to back up Rey. This set up a tag-team match the faces would win.

Dominik and Liv being aligned at this WWE live event comes at an interesting time considering the return of Rhea Ripley on Monday Night Raw. It has been confirmed that Ripley will open up the next episode of Raw and will address the Dominik-Liv situation.

Dominik: ‘Rhea Ripley’s Been Avoiding Me, I’ll Try To Fix Things On Raw’

Tiffany Stratton’s Cash-In Attempt

Liv wasn’t the only woman making waves at the event in Mexico City. During the show, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defended her title against Bianca Belair. After the match, Tiffany Stratton attempted to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase but Belair put a stop to her plans. Since the bell never rang though, Stratton’s cash-in attempt never officially started and therefore she still holds the briefcase and the coveted title shot.

Stratton attempted to cash in during the most recent episode of SmackDown but had second thoughts after being confronted by her ally Nia Jax. The 2024 Queen of the Ring will challenge Bayley for the title at SummerSlam, if Stratton does not cash in first.