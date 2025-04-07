Liv Morgan Could Miss WWE Monday Night Raw Due to Travel Woes

WWE Monday Night Raw will return to the U.S. with the April 7, episode set to take place in the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While some of WWE’s very top stars will be appearing, Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan may not be among them.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Morgan shared that her flight to Minneapolis has been delayed multiple times. The popular Raw Superstar even cast doubt on being able to make it to the show in time.

Liv’s potential absence raises questions as to what potential changes will be made to accomodate for the missing Superstar. At this time, WWE has not announced anything for Morgan or her tag-team partner Raquel Rodriguez, though a stacked card has been confirmed for the show.

Morgan’s travel woes come ahead of this Friday’s WWE SmackDown where a six-team match will determine who she and Raquel will defend their Women’s Tag Team Titles against at WrestleMania 41. Hopefully, Morgan will be able to avoid any more travel issues on the road to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium later this month.