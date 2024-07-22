Liv Morgan Commends The Open-Mindedness Of Triple H

Liv Morgan has found some new creative freedom in her main event storyline involving Dominik Mysterio and she makes clear how grateful she is for Triple H.

The WWE Women’s World Champion was on the “Rusic & Rose on The Big Show” and went into detail about how Triple H, the Creative Content Officer for WWE, has been so amazing to work with behind the curtain. She mentions how surreal it’s been to work with someone she grew up idolizing, but the open-mind the ‘The Cerebral Assassin’ has brought to the game makes it all the more beneficial.

“He’s so helpful with any questions that I have or anything I’m thinking. He’s always open to listen and to help me out. I couldn’t be more grateful for that. I walk into work so excited every single week to see what kind of shenanigans we’re going to get into. It’s a very happy, open, creative atmosphere that I think all of my co-workers appreciate as well. It’s been nothing short of amazing and fun. So, I’m looking forward to showing up to work this Monday and seeing what we’re going to get into, so watch us.”

- Advertisement -

RELATED: Liv Morgan Plans On Showing Dominik Mysterio What She Brings To The Table

Fans should be in store for another exciting Monday as WWE RAW will continue to build to the likely battle of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. While neither them or Dominik are slated for matches, one would only imagine that storyline will continue to cultivate as they build towards SummerSlam.

Also on tap for tonight’s WWE RAW is the return of CM Punk. You can check out the full preview to WWE RAW below.

- Advertisement -

RELATED: WWE Raw Preview (7/22): CM Punk Returns