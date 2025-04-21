Logan Paul Reveals The Moment He Realized He Belonged In WWE

Logan Paul has revealed the moment he realized he was born to be a WWE star.

The YouTube sensation picked up yet another huge victory at WrestleMania 41 defeating AJ Styles. This came after Styles refused to use Paul’s brass knuckles offered to him by Karrion Kross.

Logan took part in the post-WrestleMania press conference celebrating his win. When asked about the moment he knew he belonged in WWE, Paul recalled his Crown Jewel 2022 match with Roman Reigns:

“Look man, I’ll be honest with you. My third match in the WWE. I get a call from Triple H. He says ‘Logan, I want you to wrestle Roman Reigns, to headline Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.’ My third match ever. Of course, being me, I accepted the challenge. I was excited to get in there with, who is in my opinion, the GOAT. And I did. Halfway through the match, I tore my MCL. Halfway through the match. Okay? There’s still 50% to go. And I knew that. I knew that this was going to be one of the hardest things to do in my life. Guess what I did? I did it. I completed the match and gave the audience a five-star match.”

I Was Destined For This: Logan Paul

The former US Champion said that looking back at his performance after the match, he realized that he was destined to be a pro wrestler. Logan Paul also named all the veterans he has beaten till now, saying that it proves that he belongs in the business: