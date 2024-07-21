U.S. Champion Logan Paul Shares What It’ll Take For A Return to Boxing

WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul hasn’t completely closed the door on professional boxing, but he won’t fight unless there’s a good reason. Speaking to Fred Talks Fighting after his brother Jake’s fight with Mike Perry this week, Paul said he’d only return for “a fight that excites me” and he’d need to be inspired by the “dance.”

“I got a good thing going on in the WWE, bro. I’m the United States champion, and I’m much better at wrestling than I am at boxing.”

Logan Paul in Boxing

Paul has competed in several boxing matches, including against his PRIME Enegery co-owner and occasional WWE ally KSI. Paul’s most recent fight saw him defeat Dillon Danis last October. Mere weeks later, Paul would capture the United States Title, a championship he has held longer than anyone else over the past decade.

- Advertisement -

Although a return fight isn’t in his immediate future, don’t count out Paul making big waves in the ring outside WWE. Last year, Paul shared his ambition to hold gold in WWE, boxing, and UFC during an episode of his ImPaulsive podcast with fighter Israel Adesanya. Paul’s career in entertainment has been defined by defying expectations, so fans shouldn’t count out the Maverick making a return to boxing and beyond.

Related: Logan Paul Says He’ll Be WWE Champion If He Puts His Mind To It