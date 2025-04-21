Logan Paul Responds To Complaints About His Schedule After WrestleMania 41 Victory

Logan Paul says the fault for his part-time schedule lies with WWE.

The ever-controversial social media star picked up another big victory at WrestleMania 41 by defeating AJ Styles. The ending of the bout saw Karrion Kross taking away the brass knuckles from one of Logan’s goons.

Kross then offered the weapon to Styles but the Phenomenal One refused, leading to Paul’s victory. This was the third WrestleMania victory for Logan in his four years of competing at the Show of Shows.

The YouTube star appeared on the post-WrestleMania press conference after his win. He was asked about people criticising him for not always being around, and Logan Paul claimed that it’s up to Triple H and the company when to use him:

“Yo, I’m available. I’m here. I signed up to be a WWE superstar. When Triple H calls me, I answer the call. And whoever he wants to put against me goes from a professional wrestler to victim. It’s been that way for the past year. I’m in my fourth year of wrestling in the WWE – as an outsider, by the way – and I’m 3-1. The person who I lost to was Seth Rollins, who’s one of the best in the business. I put on five-star matches every single time, and whoever they want to put me against, I’ll rise to the challenge. Not only rise to the challenge, I’ll become the challenge.”

Logan Paul also discussed the announcement of WWE’s return to Australia, scheduled for October this year, and hinted that he’ll be at the show.

Apart from this, the WWE star revealed the match that made him feel like he belonged to WWE. You can check out his remarks on the matter here.