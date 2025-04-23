Lyra Valkyria Reacts to Tag Title Loss, Becky Lynch’s Betrayal

At WrestleMania 41, Lyra Valkyria became WWE’s latest double champion as she and Becky Lynch won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Their reign would be short-lived though, as the duo lost the gold back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguezz on the Raw after WrestleMania.

Things went from bad to worse on Raw as the Women’s Intercontinental Champion was assaulted by Lynch after their defeat. Taking to X, Valkyria shared her thoughts on her brief double-champion status. Valkyria also said that she lost “a LOT” in that pinfall, a nod to Lynch’s betrayal.

Take in every moment. Turns out you can lose a LOT in three seconds.



Short lived, but it still happened.



Lyra 2 Belts at WRESTLEMANIA? pic.twitter.com/WnOARiM89N — LYRA VALKYRIA (@Real_Valkyria) April 22, 2025

The attack on Raw has left fans excited at the concept of a Valkyria-Lynch feud, one that could see Becky become the second-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion. The pair have a history as adversaries as it was Valkyria who ended Lynch’s surprising reign as NXT Women’s Champion in 2023.

Now, the shoe is on the other foot with Lyra being the champion set to defend the gold. Just one year after being called-up to WWE’s main roster, the Valkyrie has established herself as a top name in the women’s division.