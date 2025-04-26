Matt Cardona Calls ‘Screwjob’ On Chelsea Green’s U.S. Title Loss

Chelsea Green was screwed out of the Women’s United States Championship, at least according to Green’s husband Matt Cardona. On the April 25 edition of WWE SmackDown, Green’s 132-day reign was ended by Zelina Vega, making Vega the second-ever champion.

On X, Cardona argued that a travesty akin to the Montreal Screwjob had occurred, though he didn’t know the location of SmackDown.

WHEREVER SMACKDOWN IS SCREWJOB!!! https://t.co/TJvaxKNYbt — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 26, 2025

Green had held the title since WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2024, beating Michin in the finals of a tournament. Vega was not part of the tournament, making her victory even more special.

As for Cardona, rumors have circulated for years about his potential return to WWE. Green has said that she is confident Matt will return, though has agreed with Cardona’s declaration that “Zack Ryder is dead.” Both the new and former Women’s U.S. Champions know what it is like to be released from WWE, proving that fans shouldn’t count out Cardona being a Superstar again.