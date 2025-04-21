More on WWE’s Acquisition of AAA: Expected Closing in Q3 2025

WWE issued a press release on Monday morning regarding the acquisition of AAA (Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide), marking a historic expansion into the Latin American wrestling market.

The most newsworthy information is that the acquisition, executed in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company Fillip, is expected to close in Q3 2025, pending “customary closing conditions.”

The news was initially revealed during the WrestleMania 41 Saturday Countdown show, with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined by Fillip Chairman Alberto Fasja, AAA’s Marisela Peña and Dorian Roldán Peña, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and AAA standout El Hijo Del Vikingo.

As part of the announcement, WWE also revealed a new crossover event: Worlds Collide, scheduled for Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The show will feature top stars from both WWE and AAA, with a start time of 12 PM PT.

“AAA has a rich cultural heritage with some of the most passionate fans in the world,” said Triple H. “It’s an honor to work with the Peña family. By bringing together WWE’s global capabilities and AAA’s amazing tradition, we look forward to an exciting future filled with new opportunities.”

Founded in 1992 by legendary promoter Antonio Peña, AAA has long served as a launching pad for lucha legends like Eddie Guerrero, Penta, and Rey Mysterio. The promotion has remained a family-run business for over 30 years, a legacy that will continue with the Peña family playing an active role in its next chapter under WWE and Fillip’s stewardship.

“AAA has been a family-operated promotion for over three decades,” said Dorian Roldán Peña, AAA General Manager. “Our trust could not be better placed than with one of the biggest sports entertainment businesses in the world.”

The acquisition underscores WWE’s global localization strategy, following similar partnerships with TNA and Pro Wrestling NOAH. It also signals a growing focus on expanding the WWE brand into Latin America.

“We look forward to partnering with WWE and TKO on this venture to secure the future of AAA,” added Hugo López-Velarde, Fillip Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

Fans can sign up for exclusive news and ticket presale information for Worlds Collide by visiting WWE.com.