MVP Reflects On Latest WWE Run Amid Rumored Roster Removal

MVP has appreciated the “ride” he’s been on since returning to WWE, even though many believe it could come to an end very soon. On Instagram, MVP shared a photo of the night he returned to WWE as part of the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

In the caption, the Hurt Business alum spoke of being brought back as a producer, which didn’t work out as the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of live events left WWE not needing him in the role. MVP also addressed his time as a commentator, an in-ring talent, and working with ‘Roberto’ Bobby Lashley in WWE.

MVP’s WWE Status

MVP’s reflections on his time in WWE since his 2020 return come amid reports that he and Bobby Lashley could soon be out of the company. It’s been reported that both men (alongside Tamina Snuka) have been removed from the promotion’s internal roster, signifying that there are no plans for them on TV. Lashley hasn’t competed on WWE TV since April of this year and MVP, the manager of Omos, has similarly vanished from shows.

Following reports that he had been removed from WWE’s internal roster, MVP shared a salute emoji online. Another report has claimed that MVP and Lashley are both considered to be ‘gone’ by those in WWE as both men’s contracts are said to expire soon. While an offer was reportedly made to Lashley, it’s said that this deal was one the All Mighty would be in no hurry to sign.

MVP has certainly done plenty since returning to WWE though a title reign has continued to allude the manager/commentator/Superstar/producer. Keep tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on this ongoing situation.