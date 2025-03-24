Naomi Hits Massive WWE Milestone, Superstar Reacts

Naomi is a veteran of the WWE Women’s division and recnetly reached a massive milestone in her career. On X, fka Twitter, a fan pointed out that between FCW and WWE, Naomi has hit 1,000 matches under contract with the promotion. This caught the attention of the SmackDown Superstar who was proud of her achievement.

Naomi In WWE

With a background in dance, including as part of the dance team for the Orlando Magic, Naomi signed with WWE in August 2009. Since then, Naomi has had several major moments and accolades, including:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion (2 Times)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (2 Times)

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal Winner (2018, Inaugural)

WWE Year-End Award Winner (2018, Most Underrated Superstar)

Slammy Award Winner (2013, Best Dance Moves of the Year)

FCW Divas Champion (1 Time, Inaugural)

More recently, Naomi has found herself in the spotlight once more after being revealed as the attacker of Jade Cargill. Naomi’s heel turn has seen her be rejected by Bianca Belair who Naomi deemed an “ungrateful b****” on SmackDown. With WrestleMania 41, fans have been left wondering if a showdown with Jade is coming for Naomi, another high-profile match on her storied career.