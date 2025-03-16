‘It Was Nice’ – Nikki Bella Talks Royal Rumble Reunion With John Cena

John Cena and Nikki Bella dated from 2012 to 2018 and despite Cena popping the question at WrestleMania 33, the pair never got married. Speaking to PEOPLE, Nikki discussed her brief reunion with John at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

“I was in a circle talking to people. He came to [shake] everyone’s hand. He shook my hand. But the thing was, when he walked away, all the girls were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’m like, ‘Shh, shh, He’s married, be respectful.'”

Nikki added that the interaction was nice and it was greatg for the pair to break the ice. Summing up the “very quick” reunion with her former partner, Nikki said there was a “good feeling.”

Nikki made her return to the ring in the women’s Royal Rumble, entering from the coveted number 30 spot. The longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion lasted just over three minutes and eliminated Bayley before being thrown out by Nia Jax. Cena was the runner-up in the Men’s Royal Rumble, the final Rumble in the career of the WWE icon.

Cena and Nikki’s respectful encounter backstage shows the maturity of both and how they are able to remain civil despite their engagement being ended. Cena’s focus is now on WrestleMania 41, where he intends on becoming a 17-time WWE World Champion. While Nikki has not been confirmed for another match, the WWE Hall of Famer has teased a return to the ring.