Big E Confirms Former Champion’s WWE Return

Big E has seemingly confirmed a big WWE return.

The last few months have seen a number of AEW stars jumping ship. Both Penta and Rey Fenix have already made their debut for the Endeavor-owned promotion with Aleister Black believed to be on his way back.

The former WWE Champion seemingly confirmed another name who would be returning to the promotion during his Fanatics Live Signing. When the card for Miro, aka Rusev came up, Big E said that he actually confirmed the news by reaching out to the former US Champion himself:

“Someone who has just been announced to return. I actually reached out to him and he confirmed that the news is indeed true. I don’t know when he’ll be back. A blast from the past and now very topical because he just announced he is returning to the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment.”

After renewing his wedding vows with CJ Perry in March, reports of Rusev re-signing with WWE emerged earlier this month. He is expected to be in town for WrestleMania 41, but there is no news on if a WWE appearance is planned.

Miro or Rusev would likely not be the last name to switch sides this year as Mariah May has apparently already told AEW that she won’t be re-signing with the company. You can check out more about May’s decision here.