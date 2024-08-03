Rhea Ripley Sends Final Message To Liv Morgan Before SummerSlam Encounter

Rhea Ripley is not only fighting to score a victory over Liv Morgan tonight at the grand stage of SummerSlam, but she is also looking to eradicate the current champion for everything she has done.

SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay caught up with The Mami before the upcoming WWE PPV. They talked about Damian Priest proving himself as a champion, her WrestleMania 40 entrance and more.

- Advertisement -

When asked if she has any final messages for her SummerSlam opponent before their encounter in the Cleveland Browns Stadium tonight, Ripley told Morgan that there is no more hiding:

“You want to manipulate my family, and you want act like you’ve done nothing wrong. You want to play the victim. You want your fans to put over this little ‘victim mentality’ story of yours. Well, it all comes to an end at SummerSlam. There’s no more running, there’s no more hiding.”

You Can’t Escape The Nightmare: Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley hasn’t forgotten how Liv Morgan tried to win over Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgement Day in her absence due to an arm injury. She pledged to absolutely eradicate the Women’s World Champion for everything she’s done:

“You can’t escape the nightmare that I’m gonna put on you, and when I walk out with my Women’s world Championship, then your little revenge tour? It ends. So say goodbye to everything you know and love, because you know me. You know me better than a lot of people and I will stop at nothing to absolutely eradicate you.”

While Rhea Ripley will be looking to take back the title she never lost in a match, the rest of The Judgement Day might find themselves hanging in the balance.

- Advertisement -

There have been indications that the group will be torn apart when they have to choose between the two female stars and this implosion may very well come at the PPV tonight.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 will kick off at 7 PM ET for US audience. For international start times, you can check our guide here.