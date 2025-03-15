Ricochet Is Backing Travis Scott Over Cody Rhodes Slap-Gate

Travis Scott’s slap to Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto instantly went viral in March 2025 as the rapper didn’t hold back against WWE’s top star. While some believe Scott crossed a line with the slap, Ricochet told Adrian Hernandez why he thinks Rhodes got what was coming.

“He got what he deserved—got smacked in the face. You go out there, and you want to taunt and scream profanities in people’s faces, they say ‘F you,’ and you’re going to get smacked.”

Ricochet was adamant that Rhodes deserved the slap. Despite his own choice language though, the One and Only doesn’t see such a strike colliding with his face.

“Ain’t going to happen to me, though. I’m going to be the one doing the smacking.“

Rhodes suffered a black eye and burst eardrum from Elimination Chamber: Toronto, with the latter being blamed on Scott’s slap. Rhodes has downplayed the idea that he got hurt and has even joked that Scott didn’t even touch him. Explaining his eardrum and shiner, Rhodes joked that the Four Horsemen got the best of him.

Ironically, Ricochet’s adversary Swerve Strickland has also defended Scott following the backlash to the slap. Meanwhile, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that Scott received heat backstage for the incident.

Despite the heat, WWE has plans to use Scott again and the rapper is reportedly training to step in the ring. With that in mind, Cody Rhodes could soon get his payback on Travis Scott on the Road to WrestleMania 41.