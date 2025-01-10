Seth Rollins Explains His Reaction To CM Punk’s WWE Return

Seth Rollins has explained why he was unhappy with CM Punk’s Survivor Series return.

The Straight Edge star shocked the wrestling world when he made his return to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series event. Apart from his shocking comeback, the thing that made the most headlines on the night was The Architect’s viral reaction to Punk’s entrance where he had to be held back by officials so he wouldn’t jump on the returning star.

The former Shield member explained his reaction in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet. Seth Rollins mentioned that the night was supposed to be about Randy Orton who had returned to action after more than 18 months on the shelf due to his back injury. CM Punk’s comeback however, instantly overshadowed The Viper’s big moment:

“You know what I wasn’t happy about was Randy had just come back from a long hiatus. That was his moment. It was a great moment. The reaction for him when he came through the curtain was unreal. We went out there, there was 10 of us out there, and we went out there and had a hell of a contest. [We] just didn’t really need him, but you know, it was Chicago, it’s his city, it’s just the most classic make everything about me CM Punk moment I’ve ever seen.”

Don’t Worry, He’s Not Selfish: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Orton teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn at the show to defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a brutal WarGames match.

The former Champion discussed how his adrenaline was through the roof after the bout and he was busy celebrating the big win with his teammates. Punk’s return however rendered all their hard work meaningless and the night at the All State arena became all about the one thing:

“Then that happens and it’s no longer about the performance. It’s no longer about Randy. It’s no longer about what you had done to get to that point. It’s just, hi guys, it’s about me. Remember I’m the guy that you that you miss, remember me, guys? So yeah, just another kind of throw that on the pile of disgusting CM Punk moments. But don’t worry, he’s not selfish. He’s in it for helping everybody else.”

Seth Rollins suffered a loss at the hands of CM Punk during Raw’s Netflix premiere episode on January 6. In the post-match press conference, Punk recalled his long rivalry with Drew McIntyre and expressed the belief that Rollins would not let go of his animosities so easily even after the defeat.