Shawn Michaels On Why He ‘Had’ To Induct Triple H Into WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony will be the latest celebration of wrestling legends and mark the second induction of Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. In an unprecedented moment, Levesque will become the first inductee to be honored for his role as a singles star second, with his first induction coming as part of DX in 2019.

Shawn Michaels will be on-hand to induct WWE’s Chief Content Officer. Taking to X with his trademark HBK sarcasm, Michaels shared how he was ‘coerced’ into inducting the Game.

I can’t believe he’s my Boss…I had to say Yes!



jk he’s my best friend & it would be my honor to induct @tripleH into the HOF.



Was that good Boss??? ? #nobodylikesanasskisser pic.twitter.com/EdV0EkMYeo — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 15, 2025

While Michaels and Triple H make sense ad an inductor-inductee duo, some of this year’s picks have raised some eyebrows. Many believe that The Undertaker is the wrong choice to induct Michelle McCool, with fans arguing that Layla would be a more apt choice. Lex Luger had hoped that Sting would be the one to indcut him, but as Sting remains under contract with AEW, ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page will do the honors instead.

Despite these criticisms, the WWE Hall of Fame will be an epic event, set to take place this Friday, April 18, at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas.