Scott Steiner Says Bron Breakker Inspired Son’s WWE Dream

Scott Steiner hasn’t wrestled in years but the Steiner legacy in pro wrestling is far from over. In a revealing interview on Casual Conversations, Scott Steiner opened up about the next generation of his wrestling family, including WWE’s Bron Breakker and his own son, Brock, who may be eyeing the ring himself.

“The success of Bron influenced my boy Brock to think about doing it. When I was a wrestler, it was the funnest time I ever had in my life. Of course, he sees that.”

Brock Steiner currently plays football at Virginia Tech and has already signed an NIL deal, showcasing both his athletic ability and rising profile. Ever the proud father, Steiner believes his son has the skills to succeed in football and the squared circle.

“He’s young enough to do both. He had some highlights last year that got good coverage. He’s got time.”

Steiner already has his son and his nephew under contracts with WWE but could more be following suit. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022, won’t count the idea out.

“My boy Brandon loves basketball, so I don’t know about him. But never say never.”

The idea of a next-generation Steiner Brothers—this time as cousins—adds an intriguing wrinkle to the future of WWE and its tag-team division. While Brock is still developing as a multi-sport athlete and Bron is seeing success as a singles Superstar, the family tree might just be sprouting a new tag team.