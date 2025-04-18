‘TV Time She Desperately Needs’: Tiffany Stratton Lashes Out At Charlotte For Trying To Bury Her

Tiffany Stratton is not holding back on Charlotte Flair.

The Women’s World Champion had an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of her title defence at WrestleMania. She talked about things such as how she is adjusting to life on the main roster, relationship with Ludwig Kaiser and more.

The real-life issues between Stratton and Flair started with a split-screen interview on SmackDown a few weeks back. A lot of fans noted that the segment made Tiffany look bad, and they theorized that Flair went off script, leaving the champion scrambling to find appropriate replies.

The 25-year-old was asked if she has heard the popular notion that Charlotte didn’t give her the opportunity to shine in their exchange. The current champion noted that she has heard the complain of fans:

“Yeah, of course I hear all the noise. Twitter didn’t let me not hear all the noise. But congratulations to Charlotte, a 15-year veteran buried a rookie in an interview. I hope she got all of the TV time that she so desperately needs because clearly, she needs it more than I do. So going into WrestleMania, I’m still just, I’m focused on beating her. If it were to happen where if Charlotte beats me, then you know what? I’ve got another WrestleMania. At least 10 more. At least.”

Some fans defending Flair have said that maybe she was trying to test her upstart opponent. Tiffany Stratton didn’t agree with the idea, however, saying that Charlotte was not letting her speak at all:

“I don’t know about test. I do feel like there was a little bit of interrupting and kind of not letting me get anything I wanted to say out. So I wouldn’t say test. I would say more so just being a big, mean veteran.”

Don’t Want To Accomplish Too Much Too Soon: Tiffany Stratton

We have seen Charlotte Flair immediately getting inserted into the title picture after returning from a long hiatus a number of times in the past few years. This booking path for the Queen, however, usually leaves her opponent in the dust.

When asked if she is worried about a loss to Flair derailing her career, Tiffany Stratton replied negatively. The young star noted that she has a long career ahead of her. Losing the title could be a blessing as it’ll allow her to tell new stories: