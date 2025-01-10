Tiffany Stratton To Face WWE Veteran In First Women’s Title Defense

New WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will have her hands full in her first title defense against one of WWE’s most decorated female Superstars of all time. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, a fatal four-way was made between Bayley, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Naomi. Despite the interference of Candice LeRae, it was Bayley who stood tall, earning the win and the title match after hitting a Rose Plant on Naomi.

In a backstage promo after the match, Bayley spoke about Stratton taking a chance on herself last week when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. The Role Model promised to take a chance on herself in their title match, which was confirmed for next week. The match will mark Stratton’s first title defense given that WWE are currently not hosting any untelevised live events.

Bayley is no stranger to gold, having held titles on Raw, SmackDown, and WWE NXT, including the WWE Women’s Champion Stratton now possesses. Like Stratton, Bayley is a former Miss Money in the Bank and cashed in succesfully to win the SmackDown Women’s Title in 2019. Now, the veteran aims to put a swift end to Stratton’s reign with the gold, while the new champ aims to prove that ‘Tiffy Time’ is here to stay.