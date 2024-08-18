Travis Scott Joins WWE Legends at Day Two of Fanatics Fest NYC

The Superstars of WWE continued to make waves at the ongoing Fanatics Fest NYC event which is home to some of the biggest names in sports. The convention brings together some of the biggest names from the world’s top sports leagues. Several WWE Superstars are planned to make appearances which you can learn about with our handy Guide to WWE at Fanatics Fest NYC.

WWE At Fanatics Fest NYC: Day Two

WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque delighted fans with an appearance at day two of Fanatics Fest NYC. Though his career in the ring may be over, the Cerebral Assassin couldn’t help but perform his iconic entrance.

In the run-up to the day, WWE and Fanatics had promoted a special tag-team partner for WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. That mystery partner was revealed to be none other than hip-hop star Travis Scott.

Rey Mysterio announces that Travis Scott will be his new tag team partner and FE!N is the official theme song of Wrestlemania 41 pic.twitter.com/nltlF3Si53 — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) August 17, 2024 Scott’s song FE!N will serve as the official theme song of WWE WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. Triple H was able to catch up with Scott after his appearance.

So many WWE family members in the house at @FanaticsFest… great to catch up with the incredibly talented @trvisXX. @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/wrfgsV8dAb — Triple H (@TripleH) August 17, 2024

Scott has previously appeared for WWE in segments with ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso. He was by no means the only celebrity engaged in WWE antics at Fanatics Fest NYC as several stars showed their WWE spirit during day one of the convention.

Bianca Belair was also at day two of Fanatics Fest NYC. On Twitter, the EST was grateful to her fans who made the trip to the Javits Center.

I have the bEST fans!

It’s no debate. ?????#FanaticsFest pic.twitter.com/ozA8HqgEdw — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) August 17, 2024 - Advertisement -

There’s plenty to excite wrestling fans at Fanatics Fest NYC with appearances, panels, and much more announced. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest from the convention.