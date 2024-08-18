Travis Scott Joins WWE Legends at Day Two of Fanatics Fest NYC

The Superstars of WWE continued to make waves at the ongoing Fanatics Fest NYC event which is home to some of the biggest names in sports. The convention brings together some of the biggest names from the world’s top sports leagues. Several WWE Superstars are planned to make appearances which you can learn about with our handy Guide to WWE at Fanatics Fest NYC.
WWE At Fanatics Fest NYC: Day Two
WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque delighted fans with an appearance at day two of Fanatics Fest NYC. Though his career in the ring may be over, the Cerebral Assassin couldn’t help but perform his iconic entrance.
In the run-up to the day, WWE and Fanatics had promoted a special tag-team partner for WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. That mystery partner was revealed to be none other than hip-hop star Travis Scott.
Scott has previously appeared for WWE in segments with ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso. He was by no means the only celebrity engaged in WWE antics at Fanatics Fest NYC as several stars showed their WWE spirit during day one of the convention.
Bianca Belair was also at day two of Fanatics Fest NYC. On Twitter, the EST was grateful to her fans who made the trip to the Javits Center.
There’s plenty to excite wrestling fans at Fanatics Fest NYC with appearances, panels, and much more announced. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest from the convention.