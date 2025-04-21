Becky Lynch Confirms WWE Status After WrestleMania 41 Return

Becky Lynch has revealed how her schedule will look like after WrestleMania return.

The Man made a surprise comeback to team with Lyra Valkyria in the women’s tag team championship match, replacing Bayley at the PPV event. The duo ended up defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at the Show of Shows for the titles.

The new champions, accompanied by Becky’s daughter Roux, made an appearance on the post-WrestleMania press conference. Roux first told a story about a skunk that got into their house and confirmed that she no longer loves Peppa Pig and their household is now a Bluey household.

Becky Lynch was then asked how she felt being away from WWE for over a year on her own accord instead of having to sit out due to an injury or other reasons. She claimed that getting the time with her daughter was amazing:

“Oh, it was amazing. It was amazing, I wouldn’t give it back for the world, you know, getting to get her into activities and into school and all those things and have a routine. It’s been the best, it’s the most important thing that I’m ever gonna do. I love my family more than anything. The thing that I love next to that is wrestling. So being able to be here and come back, it’s really quite amazing.”

The Man Don’t Do Part Time: Becky Lynch

The former Women’s World Champion was also asked if she is back on the road full-time or if she’ll be making occasional appearances for the promotion. Becky Lynch claimed that The Man doesn’t do part time:

“Yeah. The Man don’t do part-time. Come on now. Yeah. When I go, I go hard. And I’ll go hard until I can’t go no more. Or until I take another break.”

