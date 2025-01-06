Triple H Promises Fewer Commercials With WWE Raw On Netflix

WWE Raw is set to debut on Netflix, and fans are curious about how commercials will factor into this new era. On The Press Box, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque offered insight into how ads will be a part of Raw going forward.

“Netflix is paying us a lot, and they’re in the business of making money. So, even as a subscription service, they need to sell ad time.”

While Netflix will still run commercials as part of Raw, they seemingly will not be as regular as the red brand time on broadcast TV. On the podcast, Levesque reassured fans that WWE’s partnership with Netflix will feature fewer commercials than traditional TV.

“There’s less commercial time, so it’s more manageable. It’ll take us a minute to get comfortable with the new format, but I think it’ll be a better experience for viewers.”

Levesque said it was “funny” that fans often complain about the number of commercials on TV, pointing out that its the same amount every week. While WWE Raw’s future on Netflix will be a “work in progress,” Levesque and his creative team are ready to “tackle” issues head-on and make the show’s new era on streaming a rounding success.

Tonight’s show will be a massive event with rare in-ring appearances by Roman Reigns and CM Punk, as well appearances by The Rock and John Cena. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from tonight’s historic episode of WWE Raw from Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome.