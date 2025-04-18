Randy Orton Teases WrestleMania 41 Plans: I’m Calling Somebody Out

Randy Orton has issued a warning to Nick Aldis.

The Viper has found himself in a predicament after Kevin Owens withdrew from their WrestleMania match due to his neck injury. As things stand, Orton is not booked for the Show of Shows. Though this is not for the lack of trying on Randy’s part, as he has been demanding an opponent from the SmackDown GM.

WWE recently posted a video of the Legend Killer commenting on his WrestleMania status while participating in a meet & greet event ahead of the of big show.

When asked if he has any idea on his status for the PLE, Randy Orton said that he hopes to find out at SmackDown this Friday. The former world champion also teased holding an open challenge if nothing works out, mentioning how it’s going to be his 20th Mania appearance:

“Any idea? No but I’m gonna find out on SmackDown, Friday. At least I better find out or Nick Aldis is eating yet another RKO, which I will pay the fine happily. Honestly, I have no idea what’s going on. But I have my gear, I got my boots. I’ll be all warmed up in that ring. I’m calling somebody out. I gotta do something. I gotta give fans here in Vegas, an RKO at WrestleMania. I got to. It’s number 20, what the hell right? Wish me luck. “

There are a lot of rumors on who could be Orton’s opponent at the PPV this weekend, with speculations ranging from Aleister Black to Rusev.

Though if the plan is for Randy to deliver an RKO and stand tall, it’d make more sense for someone from the current roster to confront the WWE legend instead of a returning star.