Trish Stratus Responds To Tiffany Stratton Being ‘Ready’ To Face Her

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has addressed the challenge issued by Ms. Money In The Bank 2024 Tiffany Stratton.

During the Money in the Bank PLE, Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus had a backstage encounter. The young star wasn’t respectful towards the veteran. Later on during the post-show media scrum, Tiffany Stratton was asked about a potential match against Trish Stratus. The rising superstar stated that she was ready to face the veteran.

While speaking on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Trish Stratus was asked about a possible bout against Tiffany Stratton. Stratus said that her return checked a few boxes and it was dependent on some factors. She said:

“Hey listen, I told you I checked some boxes when it’s time for a comeback. It’s not about nothing; it’s about something, right? It’s about a few things. Will the fans be interested? Is this a challenge for me as a performer? Going back as a heel was a challenge for me and something different for the fans.”

She highlighted how working with Zoey Stark influenced a different generation. The 7-time Women’s Champion didn’t rule out a possible return and added that if Tiffany Stratton keeps running her mouth then she might come back to put her in place. Stratus stated:

“Working with Zoe checked the box of influencing a different generation or impacting someone else along the way. So, yeah, as I’m saying these out loud, it’s checking those boxes. There are a few boxes being checked, you know? And again, like I said, if I can go back, 100%, I will and I’ll consider it. But I don’t know; if she [Tiffany Stratton] keeps running her mouth, maybe you’ve got to put some people in their place. What can I say?”

Stratton has been one of the fastest-rising wrestlers in the company. She had a successful run in NXT, where she became the NXT Women’s Champion. The youngster was then called up to the main roster and she has been making waves on SmackDown.

Facing Trish Stratus would certainly elevate Tiffany Stratton’s career. However, the WWE legend hasn’t stepped foot inside the ring in a while. Trish Stratus, who recently hosted WWE Money In The Bank PLE, last competed in September. She faced Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match in a losing effort.