Latest on Liv Morgan’s Movie Project, WWE Return

Liv Morgan is absent from WWE to shoot her first major film role, but fans won’t have to wait long to see the Women’s Tag Team Champion make a return. According to Fightful Select, Morgan’s time off for Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo will be brief as shooting in Japan for the thriller is expected to wrap on May 16th.

Morgan’s return flight back to the U.S. is scheduled for the next day, and while it’s unclear when exactly she’ll be back, the report confirms she’ll miss at least one more episode of Raw.Though this marks Morgan’s first major acting gig, the fast-paced schedule indicates that WWE still has significant plans for her once she returns.

Liv is one of three named stars for the film, along with lead actor Shun Ogiri and Lily James. Tjhe director, Takashi Miike, is a certfied hit-maker and is known for his films including Audition and Ichi the Killer. Morgan will play the role of a kidnapped daughter, which an FBI agent (James) arrives in Tokyo to investigate.

WWE has opted not to strip Liv and Raquel Rodriguez of the Women’s tag team titles and expect the pair to be defending the gold sooner than later. Time will tell what’s next for the popular Superstar, both in the ring and on the silver screen.