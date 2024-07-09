Will Ospreay On The WWE Entrance Song That Changed His Life

Will Ospreay has an ecletic taste in music, but his wrestling fandom runs as deep as his affection for his favorite songs.

Speaking with Kerrang, ‘The Billy Goat’ listed 10 different songs that have changed his life and you better believe that one of them was a classic pro wrestling entrance song.

In addition to ABBA, Oasis, Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers, Will Ospreay listed Jim Johnston’s “I Won’t Do What You Tell Me” as the song that reminded him of his “first love” and that love so happened to be the one true sport. If you’re not familiar with the song titles “I Won’t Do What You Tell Me” is Stone Cold Steve Austin’s theme. Ospreay gives his reasoning as to why he chose Austin’s infamous song that begins with breaking glass.

“From the first time I heard that glass breaking as a kid, and saw the audience go crazy as this guy just ran to the ring and beat everybody up, I was like, ‘Oh, wow, wrestling is cool!’ I don’t actually remember when the first time was that I heard that track specifically, but it was during the Austin vs. McMahon era. I’ll always remember the time in 2001 when [the old] WWF bought WCW [with the ensuing Invasion storyline] and Austin being a big part of that.”

Austin’s theme was previously noted to be inspired by Rage Against The Machine’s “Bulls On Parade” and it’s arguably one of the greatest wrestling entrance songs of all time. In credit to Ospreay, he has himself a pretty catchy tune in AEW that cultivates that soccer chant mentality.

In the interview, Ospreay said that Oasis’ “Live Forever” is a tune that gets him pumped up for the wrestling ring. Funny enough, he got inspired by watching Oasis perform at Wembley, something he did in 2023 and something he’s planning to do in 2024.

