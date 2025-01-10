WWE Raw Debut On Netflix Replaced With Edited Episode: What’s Changed?

The debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix currently available on the streaming juggernaut is not the same as the episode fans saw live this week. Fans who watch the show on Netflix now are greeted with a message, noting that this show has been “Edited from a previous live stream.”

One significant change made is that explicit language has been scrubbed from the show. During his opening promo, The Rock cursed, but these words have been removed. Similarly, the “F*** you Solo” chants inside the Intuit Dome have also been edited out of the broadcast.

While certain responses from the fans have been nixed from the broadcast, the boos for Hulk Hogan during his appearance remain intact. The Hulkster was resoundingly jeered as he spoke about his love for the fans and promoted his Real American Beer. The beverage will serve as an in-ring sponsor of WWE shows going forward, despite the hostility to the controversial two-time Hall of Famer.

The edited Raw is also far shorter than the live show fans saw this week. While the live version of the show clocked in at just over three hours (not including the post-show press conference) the edited version is around 2 hours 20 minutes. This is because commercial breaks have been removed.

Previously, the unedited version of the Raw premiere but it has now been replaced with this edited version of the show. Nevertheless, fans will be able to enjoy the epic moments from this week’s historic debut on Netflix, even if what they’re seeing isn’t entirely what happened.