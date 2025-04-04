WWE Stars Back PLE In India As Netflix Deal Grows

WWE President Nick Khan recently shared that a Premium Live Event in India is a goal as Netflix see the sub-continent as a massive priority. Speaking to Khel Now alongside Dominik Mysterio, Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan shared her support for an Indian Premium Live Event.

“We hope so. I think that would be iconic and a lot of fun to do. We’d love to do a show over here but unfortunately we don’t make those decisions.”

WWE has hosted several live events in India, the first of being in February 1996 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. In 2023, WWE hosted its biggest India-based event, the Superstar Spectacle, though the event was not televised. Living up to its name, fans received a spectacle, a rare match from John Cena who teamed with Seth Rollins to defeat Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The idea of a WWE PLE in India further demonstrates the promotion embracing the first W in its name. In recent years, fans have seen PLEs in England, Scotland, Wales, Australia, Germany, and France. WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque also shared that WWE will return to the UK relatively soon for a PLE.

As for Morgan and Dominik, they aim to continue proving to be two of the best in WWE both on weekly TV and at PLEs. Whether it’s in the U.S., India, or somewhere else, Morgan is always ready to prove herself in the ring.