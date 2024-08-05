WWE SummerSlam 2024 News: Injury Spots, Ref Cam And More

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is in the books with a lot of interesting storyline developments coming out of the latest Premium Live Event.

Fightful Select has provided some backstage updates on topics such as the top merch sellers coming out of the PPV and more.

According to the reports, the Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker was allotted 10 minutes.

The bout in which Breakker defeated the wrestling veteran to win his first title on the main roster ended after only 5 minutes and 42 seconds.

Cody Rhodes was the top merch seller for the company at the WWE Superstore in Cleveland and the merch stand at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Roman Reigns reportedly didn’t crack the top three but that’s expected to change with his return. The $600 custom WWE Championship belt for Reigns on the company’s online store did end up selling out within 24 hours.

A very interesting new addition to WWE programming was the ref cam. It was first tested at the performance center and they tried to fine-tune it before Saturday.

Though everything did not go as planned for the company as the battery pack of the camera fell out during the CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre match. Seth Rollins ended up making the decision to remove the camera afterward. The concept is expected to continue.

There were multiple spots at the event which made fans worried about the health of the participating wrestlers. The most notable was Jacob Fatu’s leg injury during the main event which was said to be preplanned.

The spot with Rhea Ripley’s shoulder during her match with Liv Morgan was also planned in advance. The nasty landing of Logan Paul during the superplex spot with LA Knight was the one thing that wasn’t expected, but the YouTube star was said to be okay afterward.