WWE’s Latest Trademarks Give Hint At Promotion’s Future Plans

A series of trademarks filed by WWE has given wrestling fans a hint at what the promotion may have planned in the coming weeks and months. Over the past week, WWE has filed trademarks for ‘The Wyatt Sicks,’ ‘The Pure Fusion Collective,’ ‘Pure Fusion’ and ‘Fatal Influence.’ The terms have been filed for the use in entertainment services and broadcast media.

The Wyatt Sicks

WWE has already been using the term The Wyatt Sicks for some time now as the Uncle Howdy-led faction has proven to be a force to be reckoned with so far. The group recently made its in-ring debut with a win over the Creed Brothers and Chad Gable. The Olympian was ‘killed’ by the faction during its arrival in June and has been at odds with the group ever since. Outside of WWE, The Wyatt Sicks has also been targeting The Pat McAfee Show.

- Advertisement -

The Pure Fusion Collective

The Pure Fusion Collective is the name of the new faction consisting of Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark. So far, the group has feuded with Damage CTRL and an attack on Dakota Kai has written her off TV. The Kiwi Superstar is dealing with a torn meniscus and could miss up to ten weeks of action.

Fatal Influence

So far, WWE has not used the term Fatal Influence on TV, leaving fans to speculate if it is a new faction, an event name, or something else entirely. The name does highlight WWE’s new era contrasting with its previous administration under Vince McMahon. The former WWE CEO reportedly had strict rules against certain words, including anything that made reference to killing or a loss of life.