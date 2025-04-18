WrestleMania 41 Set Pays Homage to Las Vegas

WrestleMania 41 is drawing near and now fans have gotten their first official look at the set of the two-night megashow. The set was introduced by Pat McAfee on his hit show.

The set replicates a towering casino resort, complete with glowing panels to give it a greater ‘Vegas’ feel. An LED ramp completes the impressive creation ahead of WWE’s sixth-annual two-night edition of the Showcase of the Immortals.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the stage put to use. WrestleMania 41’s pre-show will begin at 5PM ET on Saturday April 19, with Jey Uso and GUNTHER being the pair to start the festivities. With 13 matches confimed (and a potential Randy Orton match looming,) fans will get to see plenty of entrances on this massive set.

WWE has been doing reveals of its WrestleMania sets for years and as expected, the promotion has delivered with this year’s creation. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on WWE WrestleMania 41, including breaking news and live results.