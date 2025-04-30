Zelina Vega Basks In Response to Title Win, Names First Challenger

Zelina Vega captured the WWE Women’s United States Championship on SmackDown by defeating Chelsea Green, becoming only the second woman ever to hold the prestigious title. The new champion has already demonstrated her commitment to being an active titleholder, revealing her first potential challenger in a recent interview.

Rather than simply celebrating her victory on the blue brand, Vega is already looking ahead to competition—specifically eyeing her close friend Dakota Kai from RAW as her inaugural challenger.

“I would love to give her the first shot… Dakota Kai gets first shot. I would love that. She has become like a sister to me.”

Their bond extends beyond the wrestling ring, as the duo co-hosts a popular weekly podcast embraced by fans of both Superstars. Now, Vega is eager to offer her friend an opportunity to showcase her talents in competition, with championship gold potentially at stake.

This championship victory represents Vega’s first singles title in WWE—an achievement fans have long anticipated. Reflecting on the audience’s reaction to her triumphant moment, the Women’s U.S. Champion shared her experience with evident enthusiasm.

“You started to feel that energy building and once the pin came shortly after, it was just like, it blew the roof off. It was so crazy.”

Vega was overwhelmed not just by her championship win, but by the passionate response from the WWE Universe. After enduring a lengthy title drought and a prolonged period without significant victories, she had concerns that “fans had given up on me.”

As she begins her reign, Zelina Vega is clearly focused on establishing herself as a worthy champion. Rather than waiting for management to assign her next opponent, she’s proactively seeking competition against someone she genuinely respects.